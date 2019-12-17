Basil Butcher Sr.

(PRESS RELEASE) – The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former Guyana and West Indies batsman Basil Butcher Sr.

Butcher made his debut for Guyana in 1955 and for the West Indies in 1958. He went on to amass a total of 3104 runs in 44 Tests, including seven centuries and a high score of 209 not out, and was awarded Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1970.

Butcher is believed to be the first person of Amerindian descent to represent the West Indies and played with a number of ‘West Indies Greats’ including the first WIPA President, Rohan Kanhai, Alvin Kallicharran (both fellow Berbicians), Wes Hall and Garfield Sobers.

Butcher passed on Monday, December 16 after a long battle with illness. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Basil Butcher’s family and friends and to the cricket fraternity. We wish them peace and strength during this time” – WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds.

( 0 ) ( 0 )

The post WIPA extends condolences at passing of Basil Butcher Sr. appeared first on St. Lucia News Online.