“We must stand in solidarity” says SLP Women’s Organization

Below is a statement from the Saint Lucia Labour Party Women’s Organization, posted on their official Facebook page on Jan. 1, 2020.

It is with sheer gladness and a sense of exuberance that we extend sincere new year greetings to you, the dedicated members, supporters, and friends of the Saint Lucia Labour Party Women’s Organization. May this year bring to you and your loved ones the desired peace, joy and fulfillment during the months ahead.

The arrival of a new year typically elicits a sense of rejuvenation and excitement. It symbolizes triumph over the numerous battles we encountered over the last 12 twelve months while kindling enthusiasm for what the near future holds. What is certain is that possibly permeates the next 365 days. Therein lies, the possibility of numerous tiny battles that could be won on a consistent basis when we are united as well as fortified with optimism coupled with resiliency.

During this new year, as women of the star, we must stand in solidarity, drawing from the collective strength that makes us Labour. We are to cling to the vision of good governance and sound representation that will come to pass under a Philip Joseph Pierre administration. Most importantly, in 2020, we must continue to be defenders of this great state and protectors of a future that provides the conditions for the incumbent as well as succeeding generation to thrive in this land.

Treading forth, our commitment to you remains resolute. Rest assured that you elected a diverse and capable team that will continue to represent the interests of women across Saint Lucia regardless of the qualities that seemingly separate us while advancing the mandate of our illustrious party during this new year.

Once again, best wishes, well-being, and joy for 2020 and beyond.

