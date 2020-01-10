Vybz Kartel for Jamaica PM? Fans enjoy the idea of a Kartel-led government following deejay’s new song

Vybz Kartel outside court. Photo credit: urbanislandz.com.

(JAMAICA STAR) – Incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is the number one trending artiste in Jamaica yet again. The entertainer dropped a new song and music video for the song World Government on his birthday on Tuesday, and the track has been racking up numbers on YouTube.

Having flown past the 500,000 views mark, the song is racing to a million by next week.

In his latest track, Kartel fulfils a fantasy perhaps many of his fans have had, a world with him as their leader.

” World Government, nothing else make sense. Save ghetto yutes, everybody get help. Weh yuh vote,’ he deejays on the track, to which the people respond; ‘Worl’ Boss’. And why wouldn’t they when a Vybz Kartel led world, promises every ‘ghetto yute’ a house and a Benz,” a section of the song goes.

Fans of the deejay have been so sold on the idea of him as leader of their country, that some drew comparisons between him and the late Nelson Mandela, while others expressed that if Trump could become US president, Kartel as prime minister is not far-fetched.

NOT IMPOSSIBLE

“Nelson Mandela was locked up in prison for a couple of years and he was freed and became the leader of his country so it’s not impossible for Vybz Kartel to come lead Jamaica. I don’t say it would be easy but it’s not impossible,” one fan commented on YouTube.

“Based on his agenda, I would definitely vote for Mr Palmer. He touches all of the topics that affect Jamaica. If America could make Trump the president, let’s make Vbyz the new prime minister,” another posted on the platform.

The entertainer’s reign doesn’t seem like it will let up soon as his highly anticipated To Tanesha album drops today.

The 10-track compilation said to be dedicated to his common-law wife, Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, will feature tracks such as Then You & Me, Fell Apart and Neva Was Da One.

The project also features artistes such as Sikka Rymes, Jesse Royal, Jodi Couture and Jada Kingdom. Kingdom is on the track Cast Iron Heart.

She told THE WEEKEND STAR that a member of Kartel’s team reached out to her about being part of the album and she did not hesitate.

“They said they were going to release an album and wanted to pair some vocals they had and asked if I would be interested in a part of the project. There was not even a moment of hesitation for me because that is such a privilege and honour,” she said. “I’m still in shock that I actually have a record with Vybz Kartel! As with any release as an artiste, I just hope the song goes as far as possible. He’s the most prolific dancehall artiste in history and is already a hit machine so, hopefully, my creativity can help push it too.”

( 0 ) ( 0 )

The post Vybz Kartel for Jamaica PM? Fans enjoy the idea of a Kartel-led government following deejay’s new song appeared first on St. Lucia News Online.