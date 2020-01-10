Trinidad woman’s killer came in hijab, only eyes were visible

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – In the last few days, three women have been killed by men with whom they had romantic relationships.

In the latest murder, Gabriella Dubarry, 28, was shot dead in her home ­yesterday.

Police told the Express the killer was dressed in an all-black hijab with only his eyes visible when he confronted Dubarry in the bedroom of her home and fired three shots at her, at close range.

She was shot in the face and head, and died on the floor of the bedroom.

Police officers went to the relative’s home at Pepper Village, Fyza­bad, and arrested him.

Dubarry would have turned 29 years old today, and had planned a get-together at her home where she lived with her parents at ­Jebodsingh Drive, Avocat.

Dubarry’s mother, Mala, told police she was in the downstairs area of the house when around 10.30 a.m. the killer ran onto the premises.

She told police the killer pointed a firearm at her and ­ordered her to lie on the ground.

As she complied, the killer ran upstairs.

The mother then ran into the road, screaming for help. Three gunshots rang out.

Dubarry’s mother returned to the house with neighbours, and discovered her daughter bleeding and unresponsive.

The mother took up the ­infant, who was still in the bedroom where the killing occurred.

Police were contacted, and ­officers of the Oropouche Police Station responded within minutes.

The officers were told the killer ran down the street, fled through a neighbour’s yard and through the bushes at the back.

Officers searched the surrounding areas, and then went to the home of the suspect at Pepper ­Village.

Police said the suspect had just emerged from the shower when they arrived at the house.

Officers detained the man and took him to the Oropouche Police Station.

The house was searched for several hours and his relatives, who were on the premises, were interviewed.

Regular killings

At Dubarry’s home yesterday, family members declined to be interviewed by the media.

Local Government Councillor for the area Derrick Bowrin, who was at the scene, lamented the killing of the woman.

Bowrin’s office is housed in a building a few doors away from Dubarry’s home.

“This has become sort of a ­regular thing in this country. It is very disturbing.

“I want to appeal to families to have control of their behaviour in these times”, said Bowrin.

Neighbours told the Express Dubarry had lived with her ­parents all her life.

They said she was the mother of a seven-year-old son, and he was at school when the incident occurred. Dubarry’s neighbour’s relatives described her as a “quiet and pleasant girl”.

The child’s father is her secondary school “sweetheart, who was also well-known in the ­community, as he played cricket with several clubs.

“I saw her last month before Christmas, and I asked her how she and the husband going. She said ‘we done long time’,” a neighbour said.

Bowrin said Dubarry was previously employed at the ­Siparia ­Regional Corporation in the ­Administration department.

She was getting dressed to head to her workplace at Guardian Life in San Fernando, when she was killed.

Snr Supt Cooper; ASP Brian Ramphall, of the South Western Police Division; Insp Darryl Corrie, of Homicide Region III; officers of the South Western Division Task Force and Oropouche police ­responded.

The killing took the murder toll to nine in as many days.

