Trinidad: Mother of 3 killed for nothing, in Port of Spain

gunned down: Lystra Hernandez-Patterson

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – THE FAMILY of Lystra Hernandez-Patterson lamented yes­terday that they were forced to be in close proxi­mity to the relatives of some of the men who killed her, and they felt unsafe just being around them.

The Express visited the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park yesterday where the body of Patterson, 53, was examined.

The autopsy concluded that the mother of three, of St Michael Village, Las Cuevas, died as a result of the gunshot injuries she received on December 31 last year.

In the centre’s car park were the families of the gun­men responsible for Hernandez-­Patterson’s death. They were killed by the police shortly after they shot Patterson and a five-year-old boy.

The families of Sea Lots residents Richard “Bulls” Thomas, 29; and Joel “Snake” Roberts, 29, were also approached by the Express, but they had no comment.

Around 2.30 p.m. on December 31, a parlour in Upper Erica Street, Laventille, was robbed by the four men who stopped near the shop in a black Nissan Tiida hatchback.

When they were leaving, they opened fire on the shop, striking five-year-old Zackary Hernandez in the leg.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The gunmen then went to the corner of Prince and George Streets, Port of Spain, where they opened fire on a North Coast Road maxi-taxi parked on the taxi stand.

Police said that day the gunmen were looking for a Muslim City gang member who was also an associate of slain gang leader Vaughn “Sand­man” Mieres, who was gunned down in June 2019.

Nine people, including Hernandez-Patterson, were shot.

All the injured were ta­ken to hospital, but Hernandez-­Patterson died while recei­ving treatment.

The eight others were listed as being in stable condition.

Police officers who where ­nearby quickly responded to the sounds of gunshots and went after the car, but the chase ended when the gunmen were about to turn onto the Eastern Main Road, near the Port of Spain Market, from Vieira Street and collided with a blue Hyundai Accent heading west.

Thomas, Roberts and the third man were shot and they later died while a fourth man remained in stable condition up to last night.

‘Always smiling’

Hernandez-Patterson’s sister spoke to the Express, but she did not want to be named.

“She was someone who always smiled and looked out for people,” she said.

She described her sister as a hard-working security officer who also worked as a community tour guide for those who wanted to see turtles nesting along the North Coast, and she also sold food near her home.

“We never expected for her to pass away because she simply went to purchase items for her business,” she said.

She said she too was in Port of Spain on Tuesday and attempted to meet her sister, but got a phone call from a relative who told her Hernandez-Patterson had been shot.

“There is always shooting on that taxi-stand, but we who live along the North Coast have no choice but to use that stand,” she said.

( 0 ) ( 0 )

The post Trinidad: Mother of 3 killed for nothing, in Port of Spain appeared first on St. Lucia News Online.