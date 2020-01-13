Trinidad: Inmate dies at maximum security prison

(TRINIDAD NEWSDAY) – Prison guards found an inmate dead at the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison, Arouca, on Monday morning.

Prison officers said guards found Jason Jones unresponsive in his cell at around 7 am when they were making their rounds in the cell block.

They took his him to infirmary, where a doctor declared him dead.

Jones was convicted of robbery with violence and was serving a two-year sentence.

Sources said his body had no marks of violence, but had complained of feeling unwell on Sunday.

Newsday understands guards checked on Jones and saw him alive at 4 am.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday.

