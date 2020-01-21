Trinidad: Fired worker tries burglary

The tools allegedly found on the suspect

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – FIRED from his job from an air conditioning company months, a Barataria man allegedly attempted to break into one of the business places on which he had worked.

His plan failed and he was arrested by police early Monday, as he allegedly attempted to break into Massy Stores in Chaguanas.

He was held with his alleged accomplice, a 23 year old man, also of Barataria.

Police said around 4 a.m. a passer-by noticed two men on the premises of the popular supermarket at Mid Centre Shopping Plaza.

Officers of the Chaguanas CID were contacted and WPC Francis, PCs Girwar and Flemming responded.

Officers allegedly found the 27 year old man on the roof of the supermarket, and the 23 year old man on the ground.

A bag containing a blow torch, bull cutter, screw driver, pliers and other tools was seized.

The men were taken to the Chaguanas CID where they were expected to be charged with attempted store breaking and possession of housebreaking implements.

WPC Francis is investigating.

