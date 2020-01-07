“This is just the beginning” — PM Chastanet on gov’t ‘securing even more’ scholarships for Saint Lucians

PM Chastanet

(SNO) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has noted that the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Foreign Affairs have “worked hard” over the past two years to secure even more scholarship opportunities for Saint Lucians, saying this is “just the beginning”.

Chastanet made the comment on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, January 7.

He said Saint Lucia continues to be “extremely grateful” to the friendly governments, colleges, universities and organizations “who have supported this drive to provide greater opportunities for our people”.

“I wish all applicants the best of luck. This is just the beginning,” he wrote.

In his post, the prime minister listed a number of scholarships made available to Saint Lucians:

1) Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships (QECS) 2020

2) COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP 2020

3) OAS – 2020 SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

4) COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIPS 2020

5) THE QUEEN’S COMMONWEALTH EASSAY COMPETITION 2020

6) THE ORGANISATION OF AMERICAN STATES (OAS) AND THE CONSTRUCTION INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABLE ENGINEERING CONSORTIUM AT THE POLITECNICO DI MILAN (CISE POLIMI) -2020

( 0 ) ( 0 )

The post “This is just the beginning” — PM Chastanet on gov’t ‘securing even more’ scholarships for Saint Lucians appeared first on St. Lucia News Online.