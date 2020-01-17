St. Lucian wins trip to Spain from Magnum Tonic Wine

Magnum winner & team

(PRESS RELEASE) – Magnum Tonic Wine, one of the Caribbean’s most popular drink brands, known for its vigor and vibrancy, has announced that a St. Lucian, Ms. Sherma Joseph is the grand prize winner of its regional ‘Win a Trip to Spain’ promotion which ran from November 16 2019.

The lucky winner and her guest Ernilius Bennett will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see La Liga teams Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid contest the Madrid Derby in February. They will receive a tour of Madrid’s world famous, Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the home ground of Real Madrid FC.

Consumers from other markets including Guyana, Antigua, Barbados and Belize entered to win the grand prize by purchasing specially marked Magnum 3 packs, filling in the entry forms and depositing in the boxes provided at select locations.

“As a brand, Magnum Tonic Wine is known to connect with consumers in incredibly innovative and exciting ways. We know our consumers are bold, fearless and dynamic and so we crafted a promotion that reflects this in the final quarter of the year. Last year we celebrated our Big 20th Anniversary and our aim was for every activation and promotion to match the magnitude of that celebration and we achieved this. Our lucky regional winners are in for a treat, the City of Madrid awaits” shared Kamal Powell, Brand Marketing Manager for the Region.

Joseph will join winners from other participating markets for the exciting activities to come courtesy of the brand.

“The Magnum Tonic Wine brand has become such a big part of St. Lucian culture and our consumers responded remarkably well to the promotion, the lucky winner along with her guest are all set to jet off on an all-expenses paid, dream vacation and we couldn’t be happier for her” declared Dexter Percil, Senior Sales and Marketing Manager, Peter and Company Distribution, St. Lucia.

St. Lucia News Online