Signing ceremony for Improving Health Environment Project at Piaye Combined School

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Piaye Combined School will receive a grant of US$62,189 from the Government of Japan to build a new toilet facility and lunchroom as well as to renovate the staffroom.

The Project for Improving the Health Environment at Piaye Combined School aims to provide a healthier and safer environment for present and future students and teachers.

His Excellency, Ambassador Tatsuo Hirayama, from the Embassy of Japan, will attend the Signing Ceremony on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. on the school grounds. Brief remarks will be delivered by Hon. Bradley Felix, Parliament Representative for Saltibus/Choiseul; Mrs. Kay Clarke-Nicholas, District Education Officer for District Seven; and Mrs. Jeanneve Charlery-Etienne, Acting Principal of the Piaye Combined School. Also in attendance will be Mr. Tsutomu Kobayashi, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Saint Lucia Office; Ms. Yukie Yoshida, Consultant Embassy of Japan; Mr. Naoya Tamura, JICA Volunteer.

What is GGP?

In 1989, the Government of Japan introduced Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) in view of the fact that the development needs in less developed countries were increasingly diversifying. The aim of GGP is to provide financial assistance to non-profit, development-oriented organizations to implement community development projects, which directly benefit people at a grassroots level. As of April 2016, GGP targets 141 countries and 1 region globally. The amount of the GGP grant, which bases itself on one-time, single-year financing, does not exceed 10,000,000 Japanese Yen (approximately US$100,000 depending on exchange rates).

