Saint Lucia’s debt worries opposition leader

(SNO) – Opposition Leader Philip J. Pierre is expressing concerns over Saint Lucia’s debt under the Allen Chastanet-led administration.

In an interview with HTS News4orce, he stated that the island has moved into debt which, according to him, is unsustainable.

“I think the country has gone into debt that’s not sustainable and I must say that was not necessary,” he stated.

He said that the debt issue has to do with the Hewanorra International Airport project, which he said is not sustainable.

The Hewanorra International Airport Redevelopment Project is a US$175-million project which the government said will complement national efforts geared towards positioning Saint Lucia as one of the best islands in the region.

The project is being financed via a loan from the Government of Taiwan.

In the HTS News4orce interview, Pierre also expressed concerns over the island’s crime situation.

“I am still very willing to work with anybody who is interested, genuinely interested, in solving the crime situation,” he remarked. “It is very worrisome.”

Pierre also said that he expects to kickstart campaigning for the general election in 2020 and urged all Saint Lucians to put the country first.

“I hope Saint Lucia comes first and all of us, and I am sure I will, put Saint Lucia first before all other things,” he told HTS News4orce.

