Prime Minister meets with Caribbean Development Bank

(PRESS RELEASE) – Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet is currently in Barbados meeting with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) President, Dr. William Warren Smith.

The purpose of the one-day meeting is to discuss the Millennium Highway and West Coast Road Rehabilitation Project and other financing from CDB to the Government of Saint Lucia. The upgraded roads are expected to contribute to improved road safety; support economic development and strengthen resilience to climate change and extreme weather events.

Accompanying the Prime Minister at the meeting is Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour, Honourable Stephenson King, Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation Honourable Guy Joseph, Attorney General Honourable Stephen Julien and Permanent Secretary in the department of Economic Development Mr. Claudius Emmanuel. Also in attendance at the meeting is CDB’s Director of Economics, Dr. Justin Ram.

In the Prime Minister’s absence, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, Honourable Ezechiel Joseph, serves as Acting Prime Minister.

