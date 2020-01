(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Youth and Sports would like to inform the public that nominations for 2019 National Youth Awards are now open.!!!

Below is the link to the online form – please nominate all our deserving young Saint Lucians.

https://forms.gle/tQ1W8q7n2arZ3Z3f7

