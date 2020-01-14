Nobel Laureate Festival underway

(GIS) – The Nobel Laureate Festival Committee officially launched the Calendar of Activities for the 2020 Nobel Laureate Festival, last week.

The festival will be observed from Jan. 6 to Feb. 6, under the theme: “Celebrating Excellence: Vision 2020.”

Chairperson of the Nobel Laureate Festival Committee, HE Dame Pearlette Louisy, noted that the purpose of the festival is to recognize the achievements of Saint Lucia’s two laureates and their vision for Saint Lucia.

“Excellence is not just a destination but a journey,” she said. “The notion of pursuing excellence requires that we constantly fine tune our crafts. The longer we live, the more opportunities we have to excel.”

Partner of Sir Derek Walcott, Sigrid Nama, noted that renowned sculptor, Jallim Eudovic is currently designing a memorial to be placed at the gravesite of Sir Derek. Ms. Nama explained that the festival also highlights the quality work being done by artists in Saint Lucia.

The Nobel Laureate Festival will include a Walcott House open house tour, the National Awards of Excellence, a School of Music Festival, and a church service, to name a few.

First Citizens Investment Services Ltd has been sponsoring the Nobel Laureate festivities for several years. Omar Burch-Smith, Country Manager of First Citizens Investment, said: “It is our mandate to be part of ensuring that our culture continues to grow.”

The Nobel Laureate Festival was launched on Jan. 8.

