New Jersey woman claims she got dirty diapers in Amazon shipment

Nassly Sales said she received a health-threatening delivery from Amazon.

(NEW YORK POST) – A New Jersey mom says she got more than she bargained for when she discovered the diapers she ordered off Amazon were already used.

Nassly Sales said she ordered two boxes of Luvs Diapers to her Jersey City home from the site’s warehouse section, where goods that have been opened and returned are offered at a discount, news station KYW-TV reported.

But she was shocked when the package arrived with soiled diapers inside.

“I take the plastic bag out and immediately notice that it is heavier than normal,” Sales wrote Thursday on Facebook. “I turn on the lights to my greatest shock. These diapers are SOILED!”

Sales said she immediately feared that the package — which reeked of feces and urine — could endanger the health of her immunocompromised daughter.

She disinfected the nursery then contacted Amazon, which offered to give her the refund on a gift card because she used a gift card for the original purchase, Sales wrote on Facebook.

“I want a regular refund. I’m afraid to shop at Amazon again,” she wrote.

Sales said she contacted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the disturbing episode.

“I want Amazon to investigate and find these criminals who are putting children’s lives in danger,” she wrote. “Quality control and safety are most important!”

Amazon said it was investigating the alleged incident.

“We are investigating the situation and are in contact with the customer to make it right,” a spokesperson told KYW-TV.

Sales didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

