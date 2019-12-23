Massachusetts woman mauled to death by family dog while having seizure

(NEW YORK POST) – A Massachusetts woman was mauled to death by the family dog while suffering a seizure, according to a report.

Melissa Astacio, 44, was having a seizure around 5:30 p.m. in her Somerset home when the 8-year-old pit bull attacked her, news station WJAR reported.

Her daughter, Heaven, was calling 911 for help when the dog named Amigo pounced on the woman, who had a history of seizures.

“I don’t think he was trying to attack her,” her daughter told WJAR. “I think the dog was just trying to help my mom but he’s just a dog and he didn’t know any better.”

Officers were forced to Taze the dog before they could help Astacio, who was rushed to the hospital and died from her injuries, according to the report.

Astacio’s daughter said the dog had never reacted violently before to her mother suffering a seizure.

“The dog would just lay on the side of her and like sniff her and stuff like that,” Heaven told the news station.

Police said the dog was brought to Swansea Animal Rescue, where he was placed in quarantine while they investigate the fatal incident.

