Marrycaribbean.com and CTO collaborate on the ultimate Caribbean honeymoon, wedding and romance guide

(PRESS RELEASE) – (www.MarryCaribbean.com) a subsidiary of the Global Bridal Group and the leading online resource for Romance, Destination Weddings & Honeymoons in the Caribbean in collaboration with the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is pleased to announce an exclusive and comprehensive up-to-date E-Zine/E-Book, which will be the categorical source for all information regarding the Caribbean Honeymoon, Weddings and Romance Market.

This will be published across all Social Media Platforms to engage and inform those who seek a destination wedding, honeymoon or just a romantic adventure. The campaign will be extended through the Fall of 2020 and will live on the Home Pages of MarryCaribbean.com and OneCaribbean.org.

This Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Weddings & Romance Guide, provides the perfect environment to drive the message home for the Romance/wedding and Honeymoon markets. This Guide carries pertinent information on the following destinations, including information on updated Marriage Laws, what to do and where to go on the respective islands of Antigua & Barbuda, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Jamaica, St.Lucia and the three Islands of the United States Virgin Islands – St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. All with a strong Romance/Wedding/Honeymoon market and where hospitality reigns supreme.

With approximately over 2.2 million marriages per year in the US with expenditure totaling almost US$5 billion, The Caribbean region is the most desirable romance resort destination, and with the wedding/honeymoon/romance market being the ideal generator of emotions, the time is right to position and sell the Caribbean region as a location where “Gossamer Dreams Floating on a Gentle Breeze” can be fully realized.

MarryCaribbean.com is considered the foremost authority on getting married/romance in the Caribbean and was recognized as “The World’s Best Wedding Website” in China.

