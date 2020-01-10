(JAMAICA STAR) – A tablet known as ‘the female Viagra’ has reportedly been in high demand at one Corporate Area store.

Latoya Thompson, operator of Sexpressions, told THE WEEKEND STAR that there has always been a demand for the tablet called ‘Pink Pussycat’.

And despite its price – one tablet retails for $3,500 – customers are not deterred.

“It is not something that I started selling recently … it’s not just this year or in the past couple of months. It has been available for a number of years. Even last year Cardi B was talking about them,” she said.

One tablet equals one serving size, but the one capsule allegedly causes maximum arousal and better vaginal lubrication, and the effects last up to three days.

Thompson said that customers often return and make other purchases after realising that the tablet actually works. She said that male customers have also ordered it, claiming that they are getting it for their female partners.

But Dr Millicent Broderick, medical practitioner, told THE WEEKEND STAR, said that she has her doubts about the tablet.

“I’ve never heard of that before, so I wouldn’t encourage anybody to take it. We don’t have anything for females, we have for males,” she said, noting that tablets of such nature are never really good for health.

The post Jamaica: Women flock ‘female Viagra’ – But doctor sceptical about whether it works appeared first on St. Lucia News Online.