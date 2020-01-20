(JAMAICA GLEANER) – The Earthquake Unit is reporting that sections of the Corporate Area were rattled by two minor quakes last night.

The unit says the first earthquake measured 3.2 on the Richter scale and hit around 9:06 p.m. with an epicentre located at approximately 6km south of Buff, Portland.

It had a focal depth of 4.3km and the unit said the quake was reportedly felt in Gordon Town and Manor Park.

More than an hour later, a 2.9 quake struck at 10:57 p.m and was located at approximately 8km south of Buff Bay, Portland.

The unit says the quake was reportedly felt in Chancery Hall, St Andrew and that it had a focal depth of 5.1km.

( 0 ) ( 0 )

The post Jamaica: Two minor quakes rattle sections of Kingston and St Andrew appeared first on St. Lucia News Online.