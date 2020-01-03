Jamaica: Man prepares to marry woman who gave him five ‘jackets’

linked gold wedding rings on white background

(JAMAICA STAR) – The Kingston man who last year found out that he was not the biological father for not one, two or three – but for five of the six children he raised to call him ‘daddy’, is now preparing the marry the woman who has been unfaithful to him.

Although there is no definite wedding date as yet, the man said he has already bought a ring for his lady.

“Me no have no date yet, but me have har ring. Nothing nuh change … me done tell har seh she a go get a ring and a dat a go happen! Har birthday a come up ina April, so me a plan fi kill two birds with one stone and gi har a big day,” he revealed.

“She start go church and thing and the young one dem a go wid har … yuh know yuh caa tell big pitney wah fi do these days,” he said laughing.

Last October, THE STAR reported that the man found out that five of the six children he fathered were not his. The revelation came after he agreed to DNA tests, after his soon-to-be wife encouraged him to check whether the children were his. The couple have together for more than 20 years.

The six children include four boys and two girls, ages 22, 18, 15, 12, 10 and six. Only the 15-year-old carries his blood. The man said that all the children are still in the dark.

PLAY MY ROLE

“None of the children dem still don’t know and that alright with me … dat nah change either. If dem find out 20 years from now, dem still ago remember me as daddy so me nuh really a worry bout dem finding out or not. Me just affi continue and play my role.”

Contrastingly, he has told other members of the family, seeking their blessing, but he was rebuffed with what he calls ‘bad mind.’

“Right now, di relationship couldn’t betta. Most a mi family dem a seh all kinds a tings … who nah seh me a idiot a seh me get tie. So a nuff a me family members me afi cut off since me come forward wid the story and tell dem. Yuh see if things no go some people way, dem feel like she dem fi bash yuh,” he said.

( 0 ) ( 0 )

The post Jamaica: Man prepares to marry woman who gave him five ‘jackets’ appeared first on St. Lucia News Online.