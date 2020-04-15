Get Paid To Test Software With uTest

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 15, 2020: Amid the downturn in the global economy, a US company is still hiring.

uTest, by Applause, is a company that helps businesses test the accuracy and usability of their websites, applications, and hardware through crowdsourced freelance software testing and feedback.

The company is now actively recruiting people located in the French Territories that would like to test for the launch of this streaming service.

Join the largest online community of software testers at uTest to participate in this paid project. The company says it is an active opportunity to conduct a unique testing engagement with one of its largest digital streaming service clients who’s in the process of expanding their global coverage.

During testing, you will be testing the sign-up process and finding functional issues throughout the streaming platform. You can earn money and learn a new skill – all while working from home!

There will be regular test cycles and the payout will be double during launch. No prior software testing or QA experience is required as the company will provide training prior to the launch.

If you are interested, please apply by clicking here by April 19th.

