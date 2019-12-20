The two clean fish at the bay in Laborie

(SNO) – Two men who clean fish at the bay in Laborie have been recognized by Minister in the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports and Local Government, Fortuna Cathelina Belrose.

Writing on Facebook, Belrose said she stumbled upon the two, whom she called Rex and Alex, during a staycation in the south after the Piton’s Cup horse-race meet in Vieux Fort.

“Rex and Alex were excitedly showing off their skill in cleaning fish along the bay in Laborie,” she said. “Their politeness, enthusiasm and efficiency was amazing.”

She congratulated the two for a job well done.

“We are certainly looking forward to enjoying the fish you cleaned creole style….thanks too for the enlightening experience and lesson on fishy fish!!!!” Belrose stated.

( 0 ) ( 0 )

The post Fish cleaners in Laborie get high praise appeared first on St. Lucia News Online.