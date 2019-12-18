Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States congratulates Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on 50th Anniversary

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco (ECS Embassies) wish to extend warmest salutations and highest praises to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the commemoration of its 50th Anniversary held in the Moroccan capital of Rabat on Thursday, 12 December 2019.

Established in 1969, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is the second-largest inter-governmental organisation in the world after the United Nations. The 57-member state organisation was duly formed in Rabat 50 years ago – following the 1969 tragedy of the Al-Aqsa Fire in Jerusalem – with the goal of serving as the “collective voice of the Muslim world”. Today, the OIC currently represents a collective population of more than 1.8 billion people and accounted for 9.4% of global trade in 2017, a value of approximately US$ 3.2 trillion, according to World Trade Organisation data.

Held under the theme of “Morocco: Modernisation and Action”, Thursday’s auspicious event commenced with an official statement sent by His Majesty King Mohammed VI that affirmed Morocco’s solidarity and continued support of the Islamic Ummah and the plight of the Palestinian people in particular. His Majesty King Mohammed’s speech was delivered by His Excellency Mr. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

Following Minister Bourita’s opening remarks, His Highness Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Mr. Melvut Cavus Oglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, and His Excellency Mr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gambia each delivered remarks to the audience of representatives of the international community.

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and The Gambia, known as the Islamic troika, reiterated their respective solidarity and support for the common goals of the OIC, with Turkey’s Foreign Minister calling for “Muslim countries to overcome disputes among themselves so the Islamic world can work better together.”

Attending the ceremony in the company of diplomatic officials from around the world, Ambassador-Designate His Excellency Mr. Ian M. Queeley commented that

“The attainment of 50 years of any organisation is a significant milestone that is worthy of celebration. This in my view represents a symbol of unity that has stood the test of time given the current global realities.”

“In this regard, I am also certain that this relationship built on trust, realism, and mutual respect, coupled with the constant sharing of the requisite knowledge, experiences, skills, and best practices in the various fields will certainly strengthen the economies of the OIC Member States, thereby enabling the fulfillment of the aspirations for progress and prosperity of nations.”

The ECS Embassies, on behalf of the respective Member States of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) reiterates its continued support to the Kingdom of Morocco and commends the OIC on their momentous milestone.

( 0 ) ( 0 )

The post Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States congratulates Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on 50th Anniversary appeared first on St. Lucia News Online.