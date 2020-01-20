Elderly couple die on same day after spending 65 years together

Jack and Harriet Morrison.
(NEW YORK POST) – An elderly couple who had been together for nearly 65 years died on the same day earlier this month while living together in a nursing home.
The couple, Jack and Harriet Morrison, pushed their beds together so they could hold hands in the St. Louis-area nursing home where they each died on Jan. 11, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
“I’m sad. But I know they’re at peace and they’re back together,” said Sue Wagener, a niece raised by the couple.
“It truly was a love story for the books,” she added.
Jack, who was 86, died first, and 83-year-old Harriett followed shortly after.
The couple met in 1955 when Jack was driving a charter bus and Harriett was a passenger on it with her father and his drum and bugle corps.
“They went to a little diner and never separated from that day on,” Wagener said.
The couple married less than a year after meeting — and rarely separated from one another for the nearly 65 years they spent together.
They raised Wagener and their two sons while also running V-K Bus Lines, according to the report.
They were admitted to the nursing home about a year ago when Harriet tripped and broke her hip and pelvis.
Jack also suffered a fall that broke his neck, according to Wagener. Their health continued to decline until both of them stopped eating and drinking soon before they died.
