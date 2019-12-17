Dr. Jean Holder, Chairman of Board of Directors, LIAT retires

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Shareholders and Board of Directors of LIAT (1974) Limited, announce the retirement of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Honourable Dr. Jean Holder.

Dr. Holder notified shareholders of his retirement at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held in Antigua on Monday 16th December 2019.

After 16 years as a Director and Chairman of LIAT, he informed the shareholders that he would not be available for nomination as a Director of LIAT’s Board for the next term. Dr. Holder stated that it was fulfilling to perform this role in such a critical regional institution. He thanked the shareholders and customers for their continued support; the employees for their hard work and commitment to continuous improvement and all the other stakeholders who through their patience, contributed to the ongoing safe operation of LIAT.

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Honourable Dr. Ralph Gonsalves thanked Dr. Holder on behalf of all shareholders, for his outstanding contribution in the oversight of the Board of Directors in some extraordinarily difficult times. The Prime Minister stated that working with Dr. Holder had enriched him and he expressed immense gratitude.

LIAT wishes Dr. Holder the very best in his future endeavours and with the Shareholders, join in thanking him for his long and dedicated service to the company.

