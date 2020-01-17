Deaf man from Brooklyn sues Pornhub over lack of closed captioning

(NEW YORK POST) – A deaf man from Brooklyn is moaning that he can’t fully enjoy videos on Pornhub because they don’t provide closed captioning – so he has filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the site is in violation of federal law.

Yaroslav Suris claims the porn site has violated his and others’ rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act because the deaf and hearing-impaired can’t understand the audio portion of the skin flicks.

As part of MindGeek, Pornhub makes up one of several adult websites in the company’s network, along with YouPorn and RedTube, which also are named in the lawsuit.

Suris tried to watch a variety of videos on the three sites, including “Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew – Sofi Ryan – Family Therapy,” “Sexy Cop Gets Witness To Talk,” “A – – – Lesbian Action and Dirty Talk” and “18 YO Blonde Stripper Samantha DP In Homemade Gangbang Porn.”

But their lack of closed captioning stripped him of his enjoyment, he lawsuit claims.

“The websites are ‘places of public accommodation’ which deny equal access to their video content which is available to hearing individuals and violates the ADA,” according to the lawsuit.

To make matters worse, Suris said he pays for a premium subscription on Pornhub, which hosts millions of adult videos.

The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in areas of “employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government programs and services,” according to the US Department of Labor.

Suris is seeking compensatory damages, civil penalties and fines against the company.

“We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we’ve denied the deaf and hearing-impaired access to our videos,” Pornhub VP Corey Price told TMZ.

“While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we’d like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category,” he added.

