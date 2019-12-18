100 Christmas treats hosted across the Caribbean

(PRESS RELEASE) – More than one hundred Christmas Treats are being hosted by the Sandals Foundation across the Caribbean to celebrate the holiday season and bring a cheerful end to the year.

Approximately 10,820 children from across the seven countries in which Sandals Resorts International operates have been enjoying a series of entertainment-filled concerts with meals and treats, appearances from the famed Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and his elves delivering brand new toys thanks to generous donation from United States toy company, Hasbro.

The Christmas Treats have been a staple calendar event for the last 10 years, made possible through the kind support of Sandals and Beaches Resorts team members, guests, travel agents and incredible partners.

Christmas Treats at the Gros Islet Infant and Primary SchoolHeidi Clarke, Executive Director at the Sandals Foundation says this year’s events hold even more significance as the Foundation celebrates its 10 year anniversary.

“Every year we are incredibly grateful to our partners, guests and team members who volunteer their time to wrap gifts, prepare meals and coordinate one-of-a-kind events for the children. It is truly this sustained support that makes our work to improve the lives of the Caribbean children and people possible.”

Treats are currently being hosted in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Antigua, Saint Lucia, Grenada and Barbados.

